baked. so glad I smoked and then got in bed to veg. so. stoned. I'm a daily smoker. I smoked ONE bowl about 2/3 the size I normally do. I am so thankful I stopped at that bowl. and probably only stopped because the high hits fast! half the bowl (3 hits) would have been perfect to finish up my evenin...
5 hit wonder. 5 hits and you will wonder why you never touched the sky before! Especially if you have any pain or anxiety. You instantly feel almost , a nice warmth through your head and body and pain just erases. Veteran or severe pain users may want to use more hits
I use 9 for my bad Fibromyal...
I love everything Bodhi. Growing out some White Sky right now!
Now Leafly, where did you get your information from? Did you honestly just guess on the "Sky" part without checking a single bodhi grow forum or seed site? It takes about 5 seconds for either. Endless Sky is an Iranian and special shiv...
okay wow this was potent as hell. I read the dude's review up there and that basically summarized the trip. the entire world felt like an ASMR video from how high def everything is.
As I'm writing this it's been 8 hours since I smoked it and can still feel the effects. it toon me like 1 hit to star...