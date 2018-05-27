Sky Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a delicious hybrid of Mazar x Blueberry OG (f.k.a. Skywalker OG) and Snow Lotus. This strain is a variant of Bodhi Seeds’ popular Goji OG, expressing a similar stocky plant structure. The aroma is a mixture of Pine-Sol, lemon, and sweet berries, while the flavor is more piney and floral. Sky Lotus has a 9-week flowering time, but these flowers are worth the wait. This plant develops an abundance of trichomes which leads to a potent, punchy buzz that soaks up stress and encourages equanimity.
