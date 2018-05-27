ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sky Lotus
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sky Lotus

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.9 11 reviews

Sky Lotus

Sky Lotus

Sky Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a delicious hybrid of Mazar x Blueberry OG (f.k.a. Skywalker OG) and Snow Lotus. This strain is a variant of Bodhi Seeds’ popular Goji OG, expressing a similar stocky plant structure. The aroma is a mixture of Pine-Sol, lemon, and sweet berries, while the flavor is more piney and floral. Sky Lotus has a 9-week flowering time, but these flowers are worth the wait. This plant develops an abundance of trichomes which leads to a potent, punchy buzz that soaks up stress and encourages equanimity.   

Reviews

11

more
reviews
write a review

Find Sky Lotus nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sky Lotus nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Snow Lotus
parent
Second strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry
parent
Strain
Sky Lotus

Products with Sky Lotus

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sky Lotus nearby.