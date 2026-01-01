Skywalker Kush is a potent hybrid bred by DNA Genetics, created from the legendary pairing of Skywalker × OG Kush. With THC levels around 23%, this strain delivers a terpene-rich experience that blends classic kush depth with a smooth, balanced high. The aroma is bold and complex, featuring woody and earthy notes layered with spicy warmth and a subtle sweetness. On the palate, Skywalker Kush stands out with its distinctive spicy flavor, making it especially appealing to connoisseurs and hash makers thanks to its resin production. The effects begin with a euphoric, uplifting lift that brightens mood before gradually settling into a calm, relaxing body feel. Well-rounded and flavorful, Skywalker Kush is a great choice for unwinding while still keeping the mind engaged. If you’ve tried Skywalker Kush, leave a review and let others know what you think!