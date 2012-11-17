stock photo similar to Skywalker
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%

Skywalker

aka Mazar x Blueberry, Skywalker Kush, Blueberry x Mazar, Sky

Skywalker is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that is renowned for its potent effects and distinct aroma. It typically has a THC percentage ranging from 15% to 23%, with low levels of CBD. The top effects of Skywalker include a deep relaxation and euphoria. It is an excellent choice for stress relief, pain management, and insomnia. The top flavors and aromas of Skywalker are earthy, woody, and spicy, with hints of sweetness and fruitiness. The dominant terpene in Skywalker is caryophyllene, which has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The Skywalker weed strain has become popular among cannabis enthusiasts, and many people wonder if it has any connection to the Star Wars franchise. While the strain's name likely refers to the characters in the Star Wars universe, there is no official connection between the two. However, it's interesting to note that both the strain and the franchise are widely known and loved, and they share a name that adds to their mystique and popularity. So, while you won't find Luke Skywalker smoking Skywalker weed in any of the Star Wars movies, it's still fun to speculate about the potential connection between the two.

 

Skywalker strain effects

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Euphoric

Skywalker strain helps with

  • Stress
    45% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    39% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Skywalker strain reviews1,090

November 17, 2012
As a person with 100% disability from combat-related PTSD, I can tell you that this is the first strain that I have found that has actually decreased my reliance on PTSD meds the doctors give me. Since I started using Skywalker, I no longer need to pop a Xanax when I am feeling stressed-out (which is usually daily!). I take a couple good tokes of this and I'm good-to-go again! This stuff rocks!!!
April 28, 2015
I smoked this for about a week with a coiled vaporizer pen. It was pretty good. However, once I got a true vaporizer and tried it, it was a different story. Let me start by saying I suffer from different types of mental and physical ailments. I smoked skywalker with a true vape and it was like a full body massage for over 4 hours. I felt completely better for DAYS afterward; my anxiety has left, depression has left, chronic pain has left, and most importantly my PTSD has left. Definitely recommended.
February 9, 2017
Peace, people. I am massively picky with my strains because I can slip into paranoia quickly due to incredible anxiety. My bipolar mind can shut my creativity down without notice. To the rescue came this beautiful strain! Beginning in the head it took a trip down to my body and brought with it pure relaxation and calming effects. Focus, desire to write and being content with life all joined the party. My sleep was far better as well (I also have Sleep Apnea). Highly recommended for depression and axiety ridden people! Peace
Skywalker strain genetics

Skywalker grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Skywalker is a hybrid strain that can be grown both indoors and outdoors. It is a relatively easy strain to cultivate, making it a popular choice among growers of all experience levels. The plant typically takes around 8-10 weeks to flower and produces a medium to high yield. When growing Skywalker outdoors, it prefers a warm and dry climate, similar to the Mediterranean. It is typically ready for harvest in late September to early October. Skywalker plants tend to grow short and bushy, and they require regular pruning to maintain proper airflow and prevent mold and mildew growth. Growers may also want to use a trellis or other support structure to help the plants bear the weight of their dense buds.

