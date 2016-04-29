Finally was able to find Skywalker OG since last having it about 2 years ago. All morning long I was running errands and the entire time, my dirty desk sitting at home was in the back of my mind. I picked up some Skywalker OG at my new favorite dispensary and went home looking forward to a good smoke. Boy, was I not disappointed. The flavor was sweet and very smooth. After the second snap from a bong, I immediately began cleaning my desk and throwing away anything I didn't need. Then I somehow thought that my bongs needed a cleaning so I cleaned all 8 bongs, dried them, then put them back where they belong which leads me to writing this review on Leafly. Now I'm going to probably end up reading about conspiracy theories because at this level of highness, it should all make sense. Trust me...you can't go wrong with Skywalker OG.