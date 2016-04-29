Skywalker OG reviews
O........n
April 29, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Finally was able to find Skywalker OG since last having it about 2 years ago. All morning long I was running errands and the entire time, my dirty desk sitting at home was in the back of my mind. I picked up some Skywalker OG at my new favorite dispensary and went home looking forward to a good smoke. Boy, was I not disappointed. The flavor was sweet and very smooth. After the second snap from a bong, I immediately began cleaning my desk and throwing away anything I didn't need. Then I somehow thought that my bongs needed a cleaning so I cleaned all 8 bongs, dried them, then put them back where they belong which leads me to writing this review on Leafly. Now I'm going to probably end up reading about conspiracy theories because at this level of highness, it should all make sense. Trust me...you can't go wrong with Skywalker OG.
F........y
November 1, 2015
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This is a fantastic strain. In a bad mood? Feeling anxious? Overwhelmed? Skywalker will lift you up and take you to the stars. Excellent for combating nausea, this hybrid has all the best effects of sativa and indica without any downfalls. Like Luke Skywalker, it's also just a little fruity. Very tasty! Definitely a new favorite of mine.
L........e
June 17, 2013
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Definitely good stuff. I have pretty bad migraines, and I have anxiety attacks, I was always looking for something to help with that, and if this is you, this is your strain. Very reassuring, and just all around a very homey smoke.
j........t
January 14, 2015
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
The force is strong with this strain. The wonderful balance between sativa and indica is present from the moment the medicine enters your system. The usual armor, pain, malaise that MS brings about is for a brief time muted. The effects of this strain allowed me to participate in several family functions and do some long put off house work. An amazing strain for productivity and positivity. Dry mouth is probably the biggest negative side effect, water will alleviate that, aside from that nothing negative to mention about Skywalker. Skywalker OG takes you for a ride that goes for 2-4 hours depending on your level of activity. Proceed with caution though, the munchies may have you looking like Jabba if you aren't careful! May the force be with you!
C........o
December 17, 2014
Happy
Relaxed
"I'm a couch."
P........o
September 27, 2016
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Love the smell, and the high takes me faaaaar away! the only downside I found was that I got sick to my stomach as I was coming down. But that may have been because of all the ravioli I ate. like. 3 cans.
s........x
January 29, 2015
Uplifted
Works well on inflammation. Great for PTSD and anxiety relief.
P........m
September 15, 2016
Happy
Relaxed
The strain gives you a fresh way to relax, you get an almost instant high. I would definitely recommend this to someone who wants to relax or watch a movie even though the level of high also allows you to do active stuff. It has a citrus yet earthy flavor, you can Definately taste the smell although it has a bit of a dry burn while smoking it is a Grade-A marihuana strain.