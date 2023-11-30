Slurricane IX reviews
C........a
November 30, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
This is the best strain for those nights, where you wake up in pain and can’t handle it one bowl of this and you’ll be able to sit down relax and have euphoric tingly. Some massaging of the pain happens when you smoke this.
M........9
February 4, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This strain has a powerful aromatic smell that in the moment it hits your nostrils, immediately you want to rip the bag open and smoke it. The first hits are smooth and deliciously tasteful for the taste buds. The high hits at the same tempo as the fire consumes the purple reddish godsend buds. For me the high got me relaxed and gave me the creativity to write this review.
B........5
September 6, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Perfect strain for long time smokers.... I've never been this high in a very long time so I would recommend this to any one looking for an ass kicker.
G........0
August 11, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain is always a go to for me when available because it’s quality is always the same. It gets me out of my mind high it’s a must try. Great for couch lock and taking your mind off of things 😆
c........7
December 13, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Antidepression effect - perfect for holiday season