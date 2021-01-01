Snow Cone is a hybrid marijuana strain from 707 Seedbank made by crossing Snowman with 707 Chemdawg. This strain features flavors like sweet marshmallow, mild diesel and citrus. The effects of snow cone provide an uplifting and enjoyable high that can be used socially or in solitude.
Strain Details
Snow Cone is a hybrid marijuana strain from 707 Seedbank made by crossing Snowman with 707 Chemdawg. This strain features flavors like sweet marshmallow, mild diesel and citrus. The effects of snow cone provide an uplifting and enjoyable high that can be used socially or in solitude.