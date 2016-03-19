Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Snow Mountain.
Reviews
3
j.c.rules
Member since 2019
treat! very useful strain, as it is strong. im surprised at the quality of some florida flower. this one will help with sleep probly. and appitite. hope uall get reliefe from it, if you can get it, I cant now. but I wish I could. have a good one!
This aromatic and flavorful strain is number one in my book for chronic pain.
Suffering from poly arthritis and smoking for the last 54 years I think I know what I'm talking about. Highly recommend this hard to find strain.