Snow Mountain reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Snow Mountain.

Avatar for j.c.rules
Member since 2019
treat! very useful strain, as it is strong. im surprised at the quality of some florida flower. this one will help with sleep probly. and appitite. hope uall get reliefe from it, if you can get it, I cant now. but I wish I could. have a good one!
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Clinician
Member since 2018
This aromatic and flavorful strain is number one in my book for chronic pain. Suffering from poly arthritis and smoking for the last 54 years I think I know what I'm talking about. Highly recommend this hard to find strain.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for drbud84
Member since 2016
Im just trying it for the first time. It's got some amazing aromas very vibrant colors and smooth smoke.
RelaxedUplifted
