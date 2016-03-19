ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Snow Mountain

Snow Mountain

By combining the flavorful, high-yielding Snowcap with Pure Kush and a rare Uzbekistani line, the folks at Snow High Seeds have created a strain that modern Kush lovers are sure to enjoy. Most Snow Mountain phenotypes will be approximately indica-dominant and produce large resinous colas that exhibit a sweet hashy aroma and trichome-stacked sugar leaves that hash makers will covet.  The effects are described as strongly body-focused with an uplifting head high. Its THC content is estimated to fall between 20-23%.

Avatar for Clinician
Member since 2018
This aromatic and flavorful strain is number one in my book for chronic pain. Suffering from poly arthritis and smoking for the last 54 years I think I know what I'm talking about. Highly recommend this hard to find strain.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for j.c.rules
Member since 2019
treat! very useful strain, as it is strong. im surprised at the quality of some florida flower. this one will help with sleep probly. and appitite. hope uall get reliefe from it, if you can get it, I cant now. but I wish I could. have a good one!
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for drbud84
Member since 2016
Im just trying it for the first time. It's got some amazing aromas very vibrant colors and smooth smoke.
RelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Pure Kush
Snowcap
Snow Mountain

