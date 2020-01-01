Bred by Alphakronik Genes, Snowdawg 2 is a cross of an original Snowdawg and Snowdawg BX. With strains like Cindy 99, Chemdog, Romulan, and Super Skunk in its lineage, Snowdawg 2 is a loud strain in all regards. Expect terpenes that range from lemon and lime to oranges to sweet grapefruit, and a high that will have you soaring above the clouds. This strain is the closest thing you’ll find in seed form to the original clone-only Snowdawg.