Raw Dawg is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowdawg 2 and 707 Headband. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Raw Dawg is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Alphakronik Genes, the average price of Raw Dawg typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Raw Dawg’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raw Dawg, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







