HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
Diesel
Chemical
Grape
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Solar Flare effects are mostly calming.
Solar Flare potency is higher THC than average.
Solar Flare is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and uplifted. Solar Flare has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Solar Flare, before let us know! Leave a review.
Solar Flare strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Solar Flare strain helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 36% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Solar Flare strain reviews(11)
P........r
August 1, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
r........g
February 12, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
d........2
February 18, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Hungry