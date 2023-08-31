One of my favorites. I am more prone towards Sativas when depressed or nervous. I can always enjoy an Indica for pain relief and laughing fits to full night sleep and fridge raids. This intriguing strain is full of creativity and a high within your cerebral cortex along with a body high that can be energetic and truly fun. Your imagination kicks in with full intrigue in the beauty surrounding and within. Truly why one could get many things done at once with fun, energy and intrigue of a new type on all subjects. Akin to feeling like a kid again to a very creative and almost true to the onset of the main feeling associated with the beginning feeling of hallucinogenics without the first feelings associated with the plant coming in and the feelings associated in the initial 30 minutes. This effect if desired is truly acheived with the mixture of most laughing, strong and munchy type Indicas. To summarize, this is truly unique, unlike and quite different than many strains of my index (too many) have encountered. Creativity Mild Psychedlic resembling attributes. Energetic and Fascination with life and all around you. Stumbly legs until you remember how to walk on them again while smiling in mesmerizing wonder. Tackle any task large or small, easy or challenging, you'll meet these with ease and a different view on life and all ascects of existance and life. Mix with a laughing and warm body Indica, you'll blast to places of wonder. Favorited.

