Solar Flare reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Solar Flare.
Solar Flare strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Solar Flare strain helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 36% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........r
August 31, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
amazing potent hybrid. helps with anxiety depression and insomnia
P........r
August 1, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
One of my favorites. I am more prone towards Sativas when depressed or nervous. I can always enjoy an Indica for pain relief and laughing fits to full night sleep and fridge raids. This intriguing strain is full of creativity and a high within your cerebral cortex along with a body high that can be energetic and truly fun. Your imagination kicks in with full intrigue in the beauty surrounding and within. Truly why one could get many things done at once with fun, energy and intrigue of a new type on all subjects. Akin to feeling like a kid again to a very creative and almost true to the onset of the main feeling associated with the beginning feeling of hallucinogenics without the first feelings associated with the plant coming in and the feelings associated in the initial 30 minutes. This effect if desired is truly acheived with the mixture of most laughing, strong and munchy type Indicas. To summarize, this is truly unique, unlike and quite different than many strains of my index (too many) have encountered. Creativity Mild Psychedlic resembling attributes. Energetic and Fascination with life and all around you. Stumbly legs until you remember how to walk on them again while smiling in mesmerizing wonder. Tackle any task large or small, easy or challenging, you'll meet these with ease and a different view on life and all ascects of existance and life. Mix with a laughing and warm body Indica, you'll blast to places of wonder. Favorited.
e........4
April 3, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Tingly
avid stoner.. constantly on leafly… just now made an account to review this because it is THAT GOOD. I smoked a diamond infused preroll of this strain and omg I think it’s the happiest I’ve ever felt since I was a CHILD?? I could not get the smile off my face if I tried!! Gave me a good case of the giggs, I couldn’t stop laughing at how high I was. I smoke too much to feel zooted anymore but myy god this did the trick!! And as happy as it made me, it did not keep me awake! I was able to peacefully and easily fall asleep when I ready to. Seems like a hybrid that will meet you where you’re at and just uplift your mood. I am blown away enough to write a review which really says it all. Hope this review makes you try it my dudes, worth it!
c........s
August 5, 2023
Energetic
Relaxed
Sleepy
So this would be a sleeping pill!! Smoke at night and night night !!!! Amazing for that !!!! No harsh smoke no harsh come down except sleep
k........7
February 7, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Solar Flare is a great representation of the classic Florida Crippy original diesel from forum user Schrooomy, one of the three original Diesels along with Sour and Chem diesels. It is combined with Skittlez and Planet Purple to create a very fume-y, waxy diesel taste with well developed buds
C........r
December 25, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Dizzy
From trulieve in fort myers truwax 80% 1.82%. Easy dab, comes on strong but with a delay. I can feel it behind my eyes and radiating throw my body in warm pulses. Flavor wasn’t all that special but it’s not “live” so to be expected. Still really nice
r........g
February 12, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Just tried this strain for the first time and it’s definitely a favorite!
d........2
February 18, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
Great stuff. Definitely makes me hungry. Good amount of head without being slump.