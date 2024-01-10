Solomon Grundy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Solomon Grundy.
Solomon Grundy strain effects
Solomon Grundy strain flavors
Solomon Grundy strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 44% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
2........b
January 10, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
Trulieve Minis batch, it was great. 29% thc 3.1 TERPS . Very potent flower. I’d say one of the most euphoric strains I’ve tried so far.
W........j
October 31, 2023
Creative
Focused
I liked this strain. It’s not in my top 5 favorites but it’s solid.
e........a
February 4, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I don’t feel anxious or nervous at all. I feel stress free, relaxed but aware of my surroundings. I love that o feel just calm and not agitated lol. Good bud right there
m........s
March 2, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
You can definitely feel the onset of euphoria and relaxation. I feel that creates a favorable environment for creativity. Anxiety and depression decreased. This is not a solution but it's a great bandaid. My new favorite. :)
a........9
November 5, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Just finished smoking Solomon and I feel great! I’m about to hit that bed and knock out! 😴🥱😝
Y........8
February 23, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Has a sweet and sour taste. Very potent and calming.Great for relaxing after a long day at work.
r........1
December 20, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
32%.. smooth, diesel, citrus... anxiety melts away