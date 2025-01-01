Sonoran Sour is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Spaceman Seed Co. as part of their Project Sour line; it is a genetic cross of Sour Trails #5 x Sour Diesel bx2. This strain has the acrid. burnt-rubber terps of its Sour lineage with a wild, greasy base tinged with vanilla. Sonoran Sour gives an immediate headrush when smoked, with focused, energizing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sonoran Sour, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.