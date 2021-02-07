Loading…
Sophie's Punch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sophie's Punch.

Sophie's Punch effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
20% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Sophie's Punch reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Ammonia
20% of people taste the flavor ammonia
Chestnut
20% of people taste the flavor chestnut
Earthy
20% of people taste the flavor earthy

