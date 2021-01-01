Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Sophie's Punch

Picture of Sophie's Punch
stock photo similar to sophie's punch

Sophie's Punch effects are mostly energizing.

flavor & aroma
ammonia
top effect
sleepy

Sophie's Punch is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Sophie's Punch. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Sophie's Punch near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sophie's Punch products near you
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Sophie's Punch effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Energetic
20% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
20% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
20% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Similar to Sophie's Punch

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Sophie's Punch reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Ammonia
20% of people taste the flavor ammonia
Chestnut
20% of people taste the flavor chestnut
Earthy
20% of people taste the flavor earthy

Sophie's Punch reviews7

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Sophie's Punch