ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sorbet Dreams
  • Leafly flower of Sorbet Dreams

Hybrid

Sorbet Dreams

Sorbet Dreams

Sorbet Dreams from DNA Genetics crosses the extremely popular and limited Kush Dreams and Sorbet. The resulting strain holds onto the powerful kush terpenes that make the original so popular, while introducing a creamy sorbet undertone. Truly unique, Sorbet Dreams has a flavor profile that every kush aficionado needs to try. Buds come in a beautiful light green color that are coated in trichomes, leaving smokers uplifted while also feeling a sense of relief and relaxation.

Reviews

2

Avatar for yoJB
Member since 2019
Well the "Dream" part is definitely applicable. This strain is what I would dub, "what dreams are made of". A few puffs of this delectably creamy herbal bud and you'll be on cloud 9. Overwhelming feelings of positivity flow through your veins as you enjoy every hit til the end of the session. Then y...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
write a review