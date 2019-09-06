ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sorbet is a clone-only creation from DNA Genetics that many believe to be a phenotype of Sunset Sherbert, however its true genetics remain a mystery. Sorbet’s buds are green and purple and covered in trichomes, and this THC-dominant strain comes with a terpene profile that features a fruity aroma with sweet berry flavors. Early to flower and aesthetically pleasing, Sorbet is great to cross with other varieties.

Avatar for TheSensiStoner
Member since 2019
Nice berry smell and taste very nice effects 2-3 hours
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
