Sorbet is a clone-only creation from DNA Genetics that many believe to be a phenotype of Sunset Sherbert, however its true genetics remain a mystery. Sorbet’s buds are green and purple and covered in trichomes, and this THC-dominant strain comes with a terpene profile that features a fruity aroma with sweet berry flavors. Early to flower and aesthetically pleasing, Sorbet is great to cross with other varieties.