Sour Cake
aka Sour Cupcake
Sour Cake is a cannabis strain that reportedly crosses Birthday Cake with Sage'N'Sour. Other cultivars with different parents likely share the same name. Leave a review if you've tried Sour Cake.
Sour Cake strain effects
Sour Cake strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 42% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 42% of people say it helps with Stress
Sour Cake strain reviews7
D........e
July 26, 2021
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
c........s
August 28, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
T........d
July 10, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Sour Cake grow information
