I’m a long term seasoned smoker who smokes for a number of medical conditions, the most important involving severe nausea, lack of appetite, and chronic pain. I felt relief, followed by ravenous hunger before I even finished my skinny joint (which I usually smoke over a period of 1-3 hours). I was in a very good mood throughout, more energetic than I usually would be, and didn’t notice any negative effects that are usually stereotyped to come with cannabis such as dry eyes/mouth (unless you are the type to consider hungry a negative). Usually the strains that work best for my particular medical needs don’t leave me with a strong desire to be active, so it is nice to find one that works and makes me feel like doing something.