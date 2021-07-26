Sour Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Cake.
Sour Cake strain effects
Sour Cake strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 42% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 42% of people say it helps with Stress
D........e
July 26, 2021
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I’m a long term seasoned smoker who smokes for a number of medical conditions, the most important involving severe nausea, lack of appetite, and chronic pain. I felt relief, followed by ravenous hunger before I even finished my skinny joint (which I usually smoke over a period of 1-3 hours). I was in a very good mood throughout, more energetic than I usually would be, and didn’t notice any negative effects that are usually stereotyped to come with cannabis such as dry eyes/mouth (unless you are the type to consider hungry a negative). Usually the strains that work best for my particular medical needs don’t leave me with a strong desire to be active, so it is nice to find one that works and makes me feel like doing something.
c........s
August 28, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Really helped with treating my mood disorder, gave me a boost of euphoria and kept me chatty, followed by some extreme munchies.
T........d
July 10, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Heavy hitting bud. I'm a very seasoned smoker and this hit me hard. Strong head high, good for anxiety in smaller doses. Great for creativity. Brings back your appetite with a vengeance.
k........t
Yesterday
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
This strain has the smell of the flower I dislike and would never buy. I know others who also dislike this strain and smell.I looked at this review to make sure I know how to avoid this type of flower. Because I know another strain I dislike that smells like this. This is why dispensaries should let buyers smell the flower, not just read reviews.