Hybrid

Sour Cherry Sherbert

Sour Cherry Sherbert by TKO Reserve is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a unique terpene profile and uplifting effects. This strain was created by crossing Laughing Gas with Sunset Sherbet, and it can motivate a pleasant shift in mood as well as dull pain. The aroma is a mixture of tart cherries and diesel while the flavor is a touch more herbal, expressing notes of hops, pine, lavender, and cinnamon. Enjoy Sour Cherry Sherbert throughout the day to stimulate creativity while combating minor aches and pains.

Avatar for Brandofcereal
Member since 2017
i love how it really does ease the pain away
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for dadanoha
Member since 2014
Somewhat more fruit that it’s parent Sunset Sherbet in aroma and palate. Similar Sativa creative buzz, with some welcoming pain relief. Great strain to start your day.
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for jessieowen22
Member since 2017
Good balance- hits like a sativa with the euphoric high- good to smoke during the day
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for koolbreeze04
Member since 2016
great smell and great taste. a smooth high and good pain killer.
Happy
Avatar for ladydonna
Member since 2018
Its a must have ...sweet in aroma and taste. It melts pain and stress away. Completely uplifting. Great for any wake and bake...
HappyUplifted
Lineage

Sherbert
Sour Cherry Sherbert