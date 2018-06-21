Sour Cherry Sherbert by TKO Reserve is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a unique terpene profile and uplifting effects. This strain was created by crossing Laughing Gas with Sunset Sherbet, and it can motivate a pleasant shift in mood as well as dull pain. The aroma is a mixture of tart cherries and diesel while the flavor is a touch more herbal, expressing notes of hops, pine, lavender, and cinnamon. Enjoy Sour Cherry Sherbert throughout the day to stimulate creativity while combating minor aches and pains.