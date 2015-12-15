ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Gallucci
Member since 2014
Dabs from stash brothers has the flavor of soap Not good
Avatar for rebeldaddy
Member since 2015
Best shatter ever, very smooth. Like you are being flooded with endorphins from dark chocolate overdose!
HungryTinglyUplifted
Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
Sour Chocolate (ECSD x Chocolope) Looks: Long dusty pale green nugs that make you think your lookin a fluffy batch of mexican brick bud from far away. This and the 3 pronged red hairs are a sign of NJs ECSD cut. When you look closern you see that its ugly flakeyness is also its beauty. Neither paren...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for toddnofski
Member since 2014
great high, I felt very happy after smoking it. It pumps you up then chills you out
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Its a nice comfortable and chill high.. Smooth sweet taste
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for MistahFred420
Member since 2013
CreativeHappySleepyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for MistahFred420
Member since 2013
Using this strain because I have a strain of the flu, it helps with body aches, and makes me comfortably sleepy, however it does not help with nausea and appetite as much as other strains, but like all marijuana still helps the digestive track. Since I'm sick this strain is making my nose extra stuf...
CreativeFocusedSleepyTalkativeUplifted