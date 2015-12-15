Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Sour Chocolate (ECSD x Chocolope)
Looks: Long dusty pale green nugs that make you think your lookin a fluffy batch of mexican brick bud from far away. This and the 3 pronged red hairs are a sign of NJs ECSD cut. When you look closern you see that its ugly flakeyness is also its beauty. Neither paren...
Using this strain because I have a strain of the flu, it helps with body aches, and makes me comfortably sleepy, however it does not help with nausea and appetite as much as other strains, but like all marijuana still helps the digestive track. Since I'm sick this strain is making my nose extra stuf...