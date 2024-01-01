stock photo similar to Sour D x Eye Candy
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Sour D x Eye Candy

Original Sour D x Eye Candy is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California. 


Formally known by an infringing luxury bag name, Original Sour D x Eye Candy is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. Eye Candy is known for being super-blingy, big, and pretty.


The parents of this strain are Original Sour D x Eye Candy.


We're still learning more about Original Sour D x Eye Candy (aka Versace Sour) so leave one of the first reviews.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Sour D x Eye Candy

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Sour D x Eye Candy products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Sour D x Eye Candy near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Sour D x Eye Candy strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight

Sour D x Eye Candy strain genetics