I've only smoked the flower version of sour diesel thus far and lately I've been smoking alot of wax, kief, and hash, so when I finally for the 1st time tried Sour Diesel (since I'm normally an indica or hybrid guy), it took me awhile to finally get a chance to try sour d and all I could find at the dispensaries at the time here in Sacramento was the flower/buds, so I bought an 8th the 1st time and I got home and immediately packed a bowl with it and holy shit I was surprised and in a good way. I wasn't expecting the effects to be very strong in flower form cuz I've been spoiling myself with wax all the time, but this sour diesel had me feeling just right. I suffer from bipolar disorder and my depression gets very bad, to the point where I literally will just lay in bed all day and just cry for no reason and I'll be that way for 7-10 days at a time and I will only leave my room to take a piss and occasionally eat since I don't eat very much when I'm depressed. But man I took only 4 strong hits of this strain and I was happy all of a sudden, I felt a really nice warm pressure in my head and it was relaxing mentally and somewhat physically even though it definitely gives you energy, so u really get the best of both worlds. Next thing I knew after I smoked my 1st bowl of this I was jumping in the shower, and going and getting a haircut, and just taking care of little things that I normally wouldn't be doing while crying my days away with my face buried in the pillow 24/7. I take meds everyday and I take them several times throughout the day and I've been taking them since I was 18 and I'm 30 now and so far I have yet to try 1 bipolar medication that works as good as Sour diesel!!!