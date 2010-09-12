Sour Diesel reviews
D........o
September 12, 2010
Creative
Euphoric
Tingly
Another of my personal favorites. Extremely cerebral whenever I consumed it, but, as many others have pointed out, there really is no "couch-lock." It makes your frontal lobe act in ways you could never have imagined. It's almost like Sour Diesel is a key, a key that opens up whole realms of your mind that you were once ignorant of. A++ Will smoke again.
l........r
January 3, 2016
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
High Review Time Okay so I just smoked a dime of this strain. I'm going to talk about it in categories so enjoy: Look: It looks like a sour green with a side of some red hairs. 4/5 Smell: Almost a diesel type smell hence its name plus a little touch of pine, just a little bit. 4.5/5 Inhale: Smooth until it reaches your lungs. 3.5/5 Exhale: Smooth but I guess it depends on how long you keep it in. 4/5 Taste: Piney and delicious taste, you will never forget it. 4.8/5 Overall High: Strong head high and really relaxing control over the body. It's a creeper and sometimes a direct hit depending on how much you inhale and how long you keep it in. The comedown is just simply perfect, Actually a good sativa to sleep on. Keeps you focused, giggly, happy, energetic on small amounts and definitely RECOMMENDED. 5/5 Stay Smoking!
c........9
May 6, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I've only smoked the flower version of sour diesel thus far and lately I've been smoking alot of wax, kief, and hash, so when I finally for the 1st time tried Sour Diesel (since I'm normally an indica or hybrid guy), it took me awhile to finally get a chance to try sour d and all I could find at the dispensaries at the time here in Sacramento was the flower/buds, so I bought an 8th the 1st time and I got home and immediately packed a bowl with it and holy shit I was surprised and in a good way. I wasn't expecting the effects to be very strong in flower form cuz I've been spoiling myself with wax all the time, but this sour diesel had me feeling just right. I suffer from bipolar disorder and my depression gets very bad, to the point where I literally will just lay in bed all day and just cry for no reason and I'll be that way for 7-10 days at a time and I will only leave my room to take a piss and occasionally eat since I don't eat very much when I'm depressed. But man I took only 4 strong hits of this strain and I was happy all of a sudden, I felt a really nice warm pressure in my head and it was relaxing mentally and somewhat physically even though it definitely gives you energy, so u really get the best of both worlds. Next thing I knew after I smoked my 1st bowl of this I was jumping in the shower, and going and getting a haircut, and just taking care of little things that I normally wouldn't be doing while crying my days away with my face buried in the pillow 24/7. I take meds everyday and I take them several times throughout the day and I've been taking them since I was 18 and I'm 30 now and so far I have yet to try 1 bipolar medication that works as good as Sour diesel!!!
E........M
May 2, 2016
If you are looking for a strain to help you with Axiety , being anti social , high strung , quick to snap , depressed & unmotivated , always on edge , etc... , than this is the strain you should medicate to , it's tried & proven by many , & I keep going back to it because it's the one that gets your mind right . If you want to go from hateful to peaceful , than roll up & smoke a blunt of sour D .
j........0
June 1, 2011
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Sour D has been one of my favorite strains since I first began smoking. Because of that, it is literally my model for a good sativa, with a quality of high that truly sets the standard. The bud is predominantly light green, with some light brown hairs visible. Its scent reminds me of sappy wood. The smoke was very smooth- I was able to singlehandedly roach the entire joint to nothing without a single cough (possibly due to the craftsmanship of the particular grower). The strain leaves me clear-headed, giggly, and awestruck, almost reminding me of the onset from stronger psychedelics. Aside from a slight tremor of the body, the effects are 100% mental. This is the only strain that has ever given me true closed eye visuals and full blown mental imagery. I felt almost disconnected from my body, and my pain was very well managed. I suggest this for: Pain, depression, or spiritual use. I can't recommend it to lightweights, or for multitasking, as it can often result in a "+++" experience. Don't drive.
j........6
April 29, 2016
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Oh Sour Diesel. It has been over 5 years that I didn't have the chance to get my hands on SD. My all time favorite strain hands down. Description of this strain by Leafly is spot on. It's fast acting cerebral effect is amazing because it's always the sweet spot. I use it Day and/or Night and I have no problem doing activities. I use it for my anxiety and stress. Don't judge by the High THC low CBD ratio. This strain is fantastic if you want to relax. Uplifted, happy, talkative. No negative effects for me. I recommend for regular and beginners. Enjoy ...
S........n
March 30, 2016
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Sour D had me bouncing off the walls. I deep cleaned my entire house. I didn't experience any sort of paranoia. Good strain for motivation and getting shit done.
t........l
June 5, 2012
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Dry mouth
Sour Diesel- It brings your subconscious to light. You realize things you need to change in your life. Its very introspective and if used right, it can help you to be a better person. Take the paranoia and use it to help correct the mistakes you have been making in life. Write down your thoughts and and the things you know you need to change. Its helped my marriage.