Sour Flower reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Flower.

Reviews

40

Avatar for jetco
Member since 2018
Haven't smoked any for a while but when the dispensary has it I never pass it up. Makes me feel happy relaxed and creative. Definitely one of my top ten strains
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Slickone95
Member since 2018
Grew this strain a few years back. One of my all time favorites. If anyone knows how to get clones of this strain I need to get it again. Straight Fire
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for tblank_75
Member since 2018
one of the best day burn strains there is. Smooth smoke, uplifted very nice high, but focused, and energetic. I'm also a big fan of super silver haze(the sativa pheno with the sativa buds) but this one is less stony, more focused and energetic. Now to be sure I'm comparing with the sativa pheno o...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 3005junkie
Member since 2018
Earthy sativa that is a rather spacey and relaxed high. For me, not necessarily focused or motivated , but rather more content and relaxed. High is a late hitter and rather strong. Never have been overwhelmed from it though.
ArousedEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for jayyyyneeeee
Member since 2015
wow thanks to this 1/8th I'm trying out I feel awesome. The smell is earthy chemical cantaloupe not even kidding, you can tell it's a strain quite distinct from its predecessor super silver haze which is much much more of a racy hold on to your socks kind of intense high. This strain has got a lot o...
Avatar for robertmiko
Member since 2016
everything that I was looking for
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Sour Flower lifted my pain from stress and relaxed my stomach as it filled me with energy. Yummy sweet taste inhaling and pungent slinky exhale. Find Sour Flower, ingest Sour Flower, feel Sour Flower, become Sour Flower!!!!!
ArousedEnergeticHappy