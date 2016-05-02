Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
one of the best day burn strains there is. Smooth smoke, uplifted very nice high, but focused, and energetic. I'm also a big fan of super silver haze(the sativa pheno with the sativa buds) but this one is less stony, more focused and energetic. Now to be sure I'm comparing with the sativa pheno o...
Earthy sativa that is a rather spacey and relaxed high. For me, not necessarily focused or motivated , but rather more content and relaxed. High is a late hitter and rather strong. Never have been overwhelmed from it though.
wow thanks to this 1/8th I'm trying out I feel awesome. The smell is earthy chemical cantaloupe not even kidding, you can tell it's a strain quite distinct from its predecessor super silver haze which is much much more of a racy hold on to your socks kind of intense high. This strain has got a lot o...
Sour Flower lifted my pain from stress and relaxed my stomach as it filled me with energy. Yummy sweet taste inhaling and pungent slinky exhale. Find Sour Flower, ingest Sour Flower, feel Sour Flower, become Sour Flower!!!!!