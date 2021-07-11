STRAIGHT GAS!!! A grower friend of mine dropped me off a couple grams to sample....after 1 blunt I called him and went and picked up 2 zips! Definitely get this one if you come across it....I promise you won't be disappointed. some of the best bud I've had in a while! And I can still function throughout the day! Could potentially be one of my new favs! I mean you literally can't go wrong with Sour Diesel and GG4!