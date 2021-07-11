Sour Gorilla reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Gorilla.
Sour Gorilla strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Sour Gorilla strain helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
M........n
July 11, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
We grow dakine Sour Gorilla here in Hawaii. Both parents are epic medical strains. It has a very terpy sweet, light diesel/ glue edge. With fast acting Euphoria, its pretty much smoked here all day.Relaxing yet crisp mental clarity makes this 5 stars.
m........8
September 29, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Uplifted
I think it's GG4 & Sour Runtz. At least that's what I mixed. Noice head high. Sometimes it hits the body first. I feel up&down at the same time
t........1
March 1, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
STRAIGHT GAS!!! A grower friend of mine dropped me off a couple grams to sample....after 1 blunt I called him and went and picked up 2 zips! Definitely get this one if you come across it....I promise you won't be disappointed. some of the best bud I've had in a while! And I can still function throughout the day! Could potentially be one of my new favs! I mean you literally can't go wrong with Sour Diesel and GG4!
k........s
July 17, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
i havent slept in 2 days and i just smoked it ive never felt so energized😂
c........s
March 11, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Only had it once. Dispensaries don't have it anymore. Curio Sour Gorilla
V........4
September 3, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Hungry
Easy on the lungs
s........2
October 10, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
grew a 6 foot plant and looks just like the photo. awesome strain for sure
k........e
February 28, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Hungry
Ugh! I love this strain!! It always makes me wanna dance loll but the munchies come strong later on and I seem to get really tired and crash towards the come down