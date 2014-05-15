Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Jilly.
Reviews
21
Msredd2170
Member since 2018
I got sour hilly today, I must admit this is awesome, taste great, smells delicious. I have tried gorilla glue, purple sour d, pink goo,white fire and lemon sour, they don't have nothing on this. Love it
I am a stay at home parent, diagnosed with PTSD and severe anxiety. I love this strain so much. It puts me in the perfect headspace to be a good mom. One small hit and for most of the day I have energy, and a good attitude. I can sit and play with my kid happily without feeling anxious about whateve...
It's my favorite so far. My neck jerks violently from my tbi and this is a strain that does away with it almost completely. To the point no one notices. It keeps me stimulated at school, makes me far more sociable. It takes care of my ptsd as well, I never have a rage episode while medicated with th...