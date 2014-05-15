ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sour Jilly reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Jilly.

Avatar for Msredd2170
Member since 2018
I got sour hilly today, I must admit this is awesome, taste great, smells delicious. I have tried gorilla glue, purple sour d, pink goo,white fire and lemon sour, they don't have nothing on this. Love it
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for zoroAstrid23
Member since 2017
+hits hard +dense AF -intense body
feelings
Avatar for pr01ap53
Member since 2018
Love this strain, taste great
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for STR8
Member since 2015
it's very very nice looking forward to getting more
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Keg11
Member since 2017
Great taste smell and effect
feelings
Avatar for Rshark
Member since 2015
High flavor profile, dabbed in quartz banger w/ torch.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for DonnaMeagle
Member since 2017
I am a stay at home parent, diagnosed with PTSD and severe anxiety. I love this strain so much. It puts me in the perfect headspace to be a good mom. One small hit and for most of the day I have energy, and a good attitude. I can sit and play with my kid happily without feeling anxious about whateve...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for VegVet
Member since 2017
It's my favorite so far. My neck jerks violently from my tbi and this is a strain that does away with it almost completely. To the point no one notices. It keeps me stimulated at school, makes me far more sociable. It takes care of my ptsd as well, I never have a rage episode while medicated with th...
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy