Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
One of my favorite sativa strains so far. The live resin diamonds I tried were tested at 65.8% THC, leaving me with a nice clear headed & euphoric buzz right after the first low temp dab. I took another dab minutes later and the effects got a lot more psychoactive but still quite manageable. The...
Very good sativa. Now, I will say that I can be lazy on just about any strain. Sour Joker had me motivated to be active, which is pretty fantastic. No anxiety or paranoia, but perhaps a restless feeling. Overall a great daytime strain.
Great day-time sativa. Picked some up in MASS on my way to vacation in Vermont. Was great for biking and golfing every day. Very energetic body buzz, knocked out pain and soreness but kept me clear-headed enough to still function. Good stuff!