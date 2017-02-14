ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Joker
  4. Reviews

Sour Joker reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Joker.

Reviews

65

Avatar for Saruhh96
Member since 2019
This was a pretty good strain. I definitely felt all sativa effects from it. Kept me alert and clear headed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Sativaguy6
Member since 2019
I’m watching Joker Movie 🤡 while smoking Joker strain. My favorite strain all-time 🔥
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for bradtheman19
Member since 2016
One of my favorite sativa strains so far. The live resin diamonds I tried were tested at 65.8% THC, leaving me with a nice clear headed &amp; euphoric buzz right after the first low temp dab. I took another dab minutes later and the effects got a lot more psychoactive but still quite manageable. The...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for FingerBang
Member since 2019
Very energetic, but not sure if I would use before work.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Sour JokerUser uploaded image of Sour JokerUser uploaded image of Sour Joker
Avatar for chelle11785
Member since 2019
Very good sativa. Now, I will say that I can be lazy on just about any strain. Sour Joker had me motivated to be active, which is pretty fantastic. No anxiety or paranoia, but perhaps a restless feeling. Overall a great daytime strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for CRD22
Member since 2019
Great diesel taste but the aftertaste is bad, it stays with you. And it’s not a diesel taste. Other than that it’s great for daytime use. Energy focus and stress free head high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Don’tStepOnTheGrass
Member since 2018
Great day-time sativa. Picked some up in MASS on my way to vacation in Vermont. Was great for biking and golfing every day. Very energetic body buzz, knocked out pain and soreness but kept me clear-headed enough to still function. Good stuff!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Scrub.a.dubs
Member since 2019
Took a dab of this and cleaned the entire kitchen. After waking up groggy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused