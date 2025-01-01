Sour Josh
Sour Josh is a hybrid weed strain from Dutch all-stars Karma Genetics as part of their Sour Diesel series. The fuel-forward strain fuses the genetics of two of Karma's A-list strains: the legendary Josh D OG and their in-house Sour Diesel bx3. Radiating strong sour and gassy notes, Sour John offers a unique twist on the iconic Sour D, straight outta the Netherlands. We are still learning about Sour Josh's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Josh, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
