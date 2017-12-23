ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Josh D OG
  • Leafly flower of Josh D OG

Indica

Josh D OG

Josh D OG

Josh D OG by Karma Genetics is a handcrafted OG hybrid with a lineage stretching back to Florida, 1991. Josh D and Matt “Bubba” Berger began developing these genetics in Orlando and helped define the OG culture we know today. This strain is a three deep cross of SFV OG x Triangle Kush x Hell’s Angels OG and offers consumers relaxing effects with an amplified Kush flavor. This indica-dominant hybrid is euphoric and happy while still saddling consumers with potent mid-level sedation.   

Reviews

21

Show all

Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Thank you for the headache relief Josh d OG! First of all this strain makes you giggly & happy. After doing 2 dabs I decided I wanted to take a bubble bath and for some reason played with some of my old star wars toys. I just turned 29 today & I'm female I don't play with toys in the tub. On this st...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for rasbutin
Member since 2018
I received free seeds of the Josh D OG I grew it along side my winner strains i thought I was wasting my time growing this strain but boy i was wrong it turns out it was the strongest indica in my collection way stronger then my GDP it took 12 weeks to finish chopped down @ 10% amber and 90% milky...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hollymw
Member since 2016
FINE TASTING, SOFT TO THE TOUCH, WORKS VERY WELL FOR PAIN AND STRESS. I AM A MUCH HAPPIER PERSON WHEN I SMOKE THIS.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for bentleyboss419
Member since 2018
My 2nd choice to getting very relaxed mellow and sleepy. Best to be used at night will get you that good night sleep.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for gweebs
Member since 2017
Ahh Josh, this is my nighttime medicine. I find it very relaxing, great for insomnia! I grew this strain (attitude seeds), this plant is a beast. It outgrew every other strain. FAST! This a nice body stone, no so much head, but I like that when I want to sleep. Will definitely grow again. Fuck...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Hell's OG
parent
Second strain parent
Triangle Kush
parent
Strain
Josh D OG