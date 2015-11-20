We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 69%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 52%
Relaxed 47%
Creative 43%
Stress 43%
Pain 34%
Lack of appetite 30%
Depression 26%
Fatigue 21%
Dry mouth 30%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 8%
Paranoid 8%
Reviews
28
So_baroque
Member since 2018
I got a gram preroll of some mediocre outdoor at like 16% and split it up into some spliffs. I smoked a small one about five minutes ago. Before it was out I noticed the sativa effects. Uplifted and happy off the bat. I had a couple of headache tremors but not bad. No crazy psychedelia or paranoia b...
I’m new to smoking weed, but I really like this strain. It is nice and relaxing, and gives me those great creative thoughts. I like that I can stay awake and enjoy it, but after a while it brings on a pleasant sleepy feeling. Will be buying this again.
Signed up for an account just to review this strain. Have tried all sorts of strains here in WA. Enjoy all varieties I've tried. Except for Sour LSD. Wow. I had read about the auditory effects, but assumed they would be positive in nature. Wrong. I got the described combo body/head high as expected,...
this was a very nice strain it didnt dry my eyes make me all that hungry or make my mouth dry this was a smooth tasting pungent smelling it didnt make me tired at all i felt energetic yet relaxed its was not just a body relaxer but i relaxed my mind like no other strain i have tried this was a beaut...