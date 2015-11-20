ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
23 people reported 218 effects
Happy 69%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 52%
Relaxed 47%
Creative 43%
Stress 43%
Pain 34%
Lack of appetite 30%
Depression 26%
Fatigue 21%
Dry mouth 30%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 8%
Paranoid 8%

Avatar for So_baroque
Member since 2018
I got a gram preroll of some mediocre outdoor at like 16% and split it up into some spliffs. I smoked a small one about five minutes ago. Before it was out I noticed the sativa effects. Uplifted and happy off the bat. I had a couple of headache tremors but not bad. No crazy psychedelia or paranoia b...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for indigo lily
Member since 2018
I’m new to smoking weed, but I really like this strain. It is nice and relaxing, and gives me those great creative thoughts. I like that I can stay awake and enjoy it, but after a while it brings on a pleasant sleepy feeling. Will be buying this again.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for katieanne25
Member since 2018
psychedelic and an amazing high one of my favs
TinglyUplifted
Avatar for jackedinpdx
Member since 2014
Has a nice heady high, earthy flavor. Buzz last a good long time.
EnergeticUplifted
Avatar for UsernameAlreadyTakenLOL
Member since 2018
Signed up for an account just to review this strain. Have tried all sorts of strains here in WA. Enjoy all varieties I've tried. Except for Sour LSD. Wow. I had read about the auditory effects, but assumed they would be positive in nature. Wrong. I got the described combo body/head high as expected,...
Avatar for blazinblunts619
Member since 2017
amazing strain. blew me into outer space. the plant is cute and the production is perfect. 5 star is what she deserves
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for SadiiMadii
Member since 2016
probably some of the best weed I've ever smoked. amazing look, smell, taste, &amp; high.
Avatar for Laynek89
Member since 2016
this was a very nice strain it didnt dry my eyes make me all that hungry or make my mouth dry this was a smooth tasting pungent smelling it didnt make me tired at all i felt energetic yet relaxed its was not just a body relaxer but i relaxed my mind like no other strain i have tried this was a beaut...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly