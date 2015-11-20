Sour LSD is a balanced hybrid strain that brings the best of its parent strains: the sour, funky aroma of Sour Bubble and the trippy headspace provided by the hybrid LSD. Elevating the senses to new heights, Sour LSD is a great companion strain for enjoying the outdoors or creative activities. This BOG Seeds creation is a nostalgic throwback for all fans of Barney's Farm's original LSD, as it carries similar active traits only with a little more body relaxation.