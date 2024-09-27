First time I have had it, but I have found success with this strain landing me somewhere between an uplifting feeling, intersecting a nice body relaxation. I enjoyed the description here, however the website of the grower, RipperSeeds, lists the blend at 70% sativa and 30% indica, which aligns more with how it felt to consume. Would definitely recommend for experienced consumers and maybe the adventurous beginner, with caution and giving time to allow the effects to settle in, as this strain gave myself and others with me, a creep-up factor.