Sour Mints
aka Sour Mintz
Sour Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Ripper and Kush Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sour Mints is known for its robust THC content, typically reaching around 25%, making this strain more suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Ripper Seeds, Sour Mints features limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene as the dominant terpene, lending themselves to a pungent profile of earth, menthol, pepper, and citrus. The average price of Sour Mints typically ranges from $12 to $15 per gram. We are still learning about Sour Mints' effects and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Mints, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sour Mints strain effects
