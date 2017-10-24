ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Effects

486 people reported 3837 effects
Happy 61%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 46%
Energetic 33%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 32%
Pain 29%
Depression 27%
Nausea 13%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

674

Avatar for Nestdrop
Member since 2015
One hit quit is right 🙌🏻
Avatar for Mjbmathias
Member since 2019
Pesada. Efeito cerebral intenso. Muita euforia. Moderada paranóia. Possível desconectar o cérebro do corpo. Faça alguma, mantenha o ritmo e o corpo vai sozinho enquanto a mente voa alto. Olhos pesados. Um pouco de alucinação. Tato, audição e visão super ampliados. Ansiedade aparece e incomoda. Não d...
Avatar for Jazzie98
Member since 2020
Gave me such a headache
Avatar for Freshpairofvans
Member since 2020
Smooth
Avatar for Jugs97
Member since 2020
it has that good sativa buzz but has the indica feel as well. really nice hybrid with a kush/gasy taste.
Avatar for girl26110
Member since 2020
This strain does give a mellow high, but has a pleasant taste, and very euphoric.
Avatar for maximus21pla
Member since 2019
Very strong strain. It has heavy cerebral effects as well as good body effects that help with chronic pain. Has strong energy boosting effects if you allow it, otherwise it may cause some anxiety.
Avatar for Jskdoe
Member since 2019
This is one of my most cherished discovery. Everything about this weed is perfect. The taste is very floral and lemony with a sparkle of diesel. The buds are smelly and spongy, perfect for rolling joints. The high hits you right between the eyes. Uplifting, euphoric and mind opening. I use it to enh...
