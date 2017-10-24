We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Pesada. Efeito cerebral intenso. Muita euforia. Moderada paranóia. Possível desconectar o cérebro do corpo. Faça alguma, mantenha o ritmo e o corpo vai sozinho enquanto a mente voa alto. Olhos pesados. Um pouco de alucinação. Tato, audição e visão super ampliados. Ansiedade aparece e incomoda. Não d...
This is one of my most cherished discovery. Everything about this weed is perfect. The taste is very floral and lemony with a sparkle of diesel. The buds are smelly and spongy, perfect for rolling joints. The high hits you right between the eyes. Uplifting, euphoric and mind opening. I use it to enh...