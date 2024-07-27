Sour Oranges
aka Sour Orange
HybridTHC 16%CBG 1%
Myrcene
Ocimene
Limonene
Sour Oranges effects are mostly energizing.
Sour Oranges potency is higher THC than average.
Sour Oranges, also known as Sour Orange,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and talkative. Sour Oranges has 16% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sour Oranges, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sour Oranges strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Negative Effects
Sour Oranges strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 14% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Sour Oranges strain reviews(7)
d........8
July 27, 2024
Very energetic experience that made work a blast for a change. Everyone on the crew agreed 👍💯
d........1
May 29, 2021
This strain is very lovely. It has a very citrusy taste with a nice mellow but energetic high. I didnt feel couch locked at all and was ready to work full steam without any pains that would hold me back or slow me down. I would love to continue smoking this as long as it's readily available to me it definitely it really keeps me going and I have no complaints at all it is for sure a really sweet strain!!!
n........l
July 11, 2023
CES Sour Oranges [HCE] 77.69% Satisfying taste highly recommended