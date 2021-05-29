Sour Oranges reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Oranges.
Sour Oranges strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Negative Effects
Sour Oranges strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 14% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Sour Oranges reviews
d........1
May 29, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This strain is very lovely. It has a very citrusy taste with a nice mellow but energetic high. I didnt feel couch locked at all and was ready to work full steam without any pains that would hold me back or slow me down. I would love to continue smoking this as long as it's readily available to me it definitely it really keeps me going and I have no complaints at all it is for sure a really sweet strain!!!
n........l
July 11, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Tingly
CES Sour Oranges [HCE] 77.69% Satisfying taste highly recommended
d........8
July 27, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Very energetic experience that made work a blast for a change. Everyone on the crew agreed 👍💯
l........3
September 1, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Very sweet. Tastes like candy
w........n
July 26, 2022
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Yes just do it ❤️