Sour Patch Kiss reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Patch Kiss.

Reviews

34

Avatar for Mizrodriguez19
Member since 2019
I love this strian it's got a good taste to it and I also can get you really high to where you don't wanna do anything or just give you a mellow high depending on how much you smoke at once all in all this is some of the best stuff I have smoked in my 4 years of having my medical marijuana card
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Toohiptobesquare
Member since 2019
chill, can be talkative and enjoy it, non argumentative (rational), helpful, like to clean. Anxiety free.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Leaflyuser2855
Member since 2019
Fruity
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergetic
User uploaded image of Sour Patch Kiss
Avatar for Auby.Kush88
Member since 2019
Awesome initial head high slows into good mellow focus
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for GoldenOdin
Member since 2018
Sour Patch Kiss tastes like strawberries and medicinal lip balm, and leaves a rich feeling on the lips like whale grease. The effects highlight the sativa dominance. SPK goes right for the head—energetic and a little loopy—distorting the perception of time like an alien abduction. An all around so...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Osolog
Member since 2019
Very clean sativa. Superrrrrr focused . Energetic. Happy. But not too energetic. Then settles down . Nice work!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for iialemorii
Member since 2019
I literally have never written a review on anything because I can never focus long enough to write one. This strain has changed that. Let's just start with the at first glance, visually a stunningly intact long honey-glistened bud. Taking a deeper look literal crystals and long matted down hairs. I'...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted