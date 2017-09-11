Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I love this strian it's got a good taste to it and I also can get you really high to where you don't wanna do anything or just give you a mellow high depending on how much you smoke at once all in all this is some of the best stuff I have smoked in my 4 years of having my medical marijuana card
Sour Patch Kiss tastes like strawberries and medicinal lip balm, and leaves a rich feeling on the lips like whale grease. The effects highlight the sativa dominance. SPK goes right for the head—energetic and a little loopy—distorting the perception of time like an alien abduction. An all around so...
I literally have never written a review on anything because I can never focus long enough to write one. This strain has changed that. Let's just start with the at first glance, visually a stunningly intact long honey-glistened bud. Taking a deeper look literal crystals and long matted down hairs. I'...