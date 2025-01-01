stock photo similar to Sour Peel
SativaTHC 20%CBD

Sour Peel

Sour Peel is a weed strain that combines Sour Diesel with Forbidden Fruit and Mimosa. Sour Peel was bred by Evermore in Maryland. Evermore bred a female East Coast Sour Diesel or a male Forbidden Fruit x Mimosa. Sour Peel has a burst of citrusy freshness, with a sweet and enveloping embrace that is both comforting and exhilarating. The Sour Peel cross stands out not just for its taste profile but also for its robustness and vitality.


