Hybrid
Uplifted
Talkative
Happy
Berry
Butter
Apricot
Sour Puffy effects are mostly energizing.
Sour Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Sour Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Sour Forum. We are still learning about Sour Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sour Puffy strain effects
Sour Puffy strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Sour Puffy strain reviews(1)
j........5
May 1, 2024
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Dry mouth
Not a bad bud, I would say it hits you right away, give it about 3 min and your gonna be floating on a talkative uplifted high, I smoked a 1.2 gram backwood of this stuff with the wife, it does give you a bit of dry mouth but other than that it's a fine flower. 🙂