- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
j........5
May 1, 2024
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Dry mouth
Not a bad bud, I would say it hits you right away, give it about 3 min and your gonna be floating on a talkative uplifted high, I smoked a 1.2 gram backwood of this stuff with the wife, it does give you a bit of dry mouth but other than that it's a fine flower. 🙂