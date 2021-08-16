Sour Punch reviews
Sour Punch strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Sour Punch strain flavors
Sour Punch strain helps with
- 58% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 29% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
L........n
August 16, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Amazing strain! I'm an Indica girl so this took me by surprise for real!
r........4
January 6, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
This Strain is awesome when it comes to Anxiety, I was at ease and at the same time laughing a lot with my Wife also talkative
A........0
July 8, 2021
Anxious
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Headache
Make me feel very anxious and restless
r........5
October 26, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I have Multiple Sclerosis and I am Bipolar2. This strain is now one of my favorites. It has left me feeling uplifted and focused and has helped with spasticity and neuropathic pain.
l........n
August 31, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Weed that makes you sexy and fun
m........5
September 23, 2021
Relaxed
Tingly
I normally smoke straight indica, but a friend suggested I try "sour punch." I'm a daily smoker, my tolerance is high. This has relieved my anxiety, calmed aching muscles from Fibromyalgia, and it's a great head buzz! I'd definitely recommend checking it out!
B........0
November 12, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
very good head high
j........s
September 15, 2022
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
It’s definitely a good smoke if you like fruity flavor I like the relaxed feel I get from it