Sour Punch
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Sour Punch effects are mostly energizing.
Sour Punch potency is lower THC than average.
Sour Punch is a hybrid weed strain that can refer to multiple strains made from different genetic crosses. These include crosses between Sour Diesel and Purple Punch, Super Silver Haze and The One, and Panama Punch and Sour Diesel. Sour Punch is 13% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sour Punch effects include energetic, talkative and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, bipolar disorder, and anxiety. Bred by different breeders, including In-House Genetics and Best Bud Seeds, Sour Punch features flavors like blue cheese, chemical, and coffee. The dominant terpene of this strain is carene. The average price of Sour Punch typically ranges from $25–$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sour PunchOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sour Punch strain effects
Sour Punch strain flavors
Sour Punch strain helps with
- 58% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 29% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sour Punch products near you
Similar to Sour Punch near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—