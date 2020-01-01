We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
A tart and uplifting strain from Emerald Triangle Seeds, Sour Puss is a cross of California Sour, Lemon OG, and Critical. This strain has a sour lemon terpene profile and gets a boost in yields from its Critical parent. Lime green buds will provide a carefree high to help you make the most of a free Saturday.