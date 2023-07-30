Sour Spreez reviews
Sour Spreez strain effects
Sour Spreez strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
D........0
July 30, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This was my first strain I created with Loud Craft and N.Y.Ceeds in Denver Colorado! It reeks like Sour Diesel, Gummy Worms, and Citrus!