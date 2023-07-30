Sour Spreez is an indica-dominant cannabis strain from Denver, Colorado. It’s created by DocHollywood710, Loud Craft Cannabis, and NYCeeds from a genetic cross of Sour Spritzer x Jealousy, emitting a sweet, sour, and gassy profile worthy of its parents, with berry and citrus notes. Found mainly in Colorado in 2023, Sour Spreez grows vigorously into lime-green buds with dark purple accents; it’s resilient across growing mediums and washes well for hash. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Spreez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.