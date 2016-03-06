ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sour Willie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Willie.

Avatar for Welcome2Detroit
Member since 2018
very potent sativa with a pleasant taste, the taste is not out of this world but heavy hits will induce a racey cerebral high but also calming I love this for a day strain and needing to get things done type of strain or outdoor activities
Avatar for Hillbilly39
Member since 2019
Sour Willie is a great sativa that will make you feel uplifted and happy, and it taste nice, Sour Willie is for sure a perk, you can't go wrong with Sour Willie.
Avatar for CannabisHead501st
Member since 2018
It's really pungent and smokes fine leaving you with the citrus flavor sour diesel taste and high. Potent with immediate body and mind high elevating you to a pleasant good mood. To me a 'sleeper' as I did not believe this strain to be that good, well it is. Flavor-wise a solid A with a potent in...
Avatar for Psychedelic1420
Member since 2018
I love this strain as I’m a huge fan of sour diesel. This made me super creative as well especially when mixing it with other strains like wet dream. A new fave for me! I’m excited to try the new strain named for David Crosby. To have a strain of marijuana named after you is certainly an honor!
Avatar for Paletrain
Member since 2017
Picked this up at PARC dispensary in Phoenix, one of my absolute favorite dispensaries. They informed me that they were working with a new grower named DIRTY GIRL, run exclusively by women. I just had to try some, as sour D is one of my all time faves, Willie Nelson is a weed wizard, and I'm all abo...
Avatar for mommabearwauneka
Member since 2016
Really good taste high and takes all my pain away for at least for hours. All around great strain!!
Avatar for serpent00
Member since 2015
Nice day smoke but find NYC has a stronger uplift still a good choose to fight the long day Puff Puff pass ⚗😙💨
