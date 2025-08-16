Sourdough Kush
aka Sour Dough Kush
HybridTHC 19%CBD 0%
Sourdough Kush
SdK
Hybrid
Happy
Euphoric
Relaxed
Ammonia
Butter
Nutty
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Myrcene
Sourdough Kush effects are mostly calming.
Sourdough Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Sourdough Kush, also known as Sour Dough Kush,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Sourdough Kush has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sourdough Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sourdough Kush strain effects
Reported by 16 real people like you
Sourdough Kush strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Sourdough Kush strain reviews(16)
s........8
August 16, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Tingly
This train has helped me tremendously with ptsd, anxiety, panic disorder, severe pain, insomnia, social anxiety, glaucoma pressure, and depression issues, this strain just makes you feel like you met your new best friend, that's the mindset it gives you it puts you at complete ease in the mind and body both instantly upon exhale of the first hit.... I've been smoking for 22 years and I honestly think this is the best cannabis I have ever tried for medical purposes I got it from purSpirit cannabis in Fayetteville Arkansas from a company called rvr it came in at 24.6% I've seen it higher at like 30%, but it still smokes the same even at like 21% I've gotten it at that.... This is my third time getting it, and I have yet to be disappointed, not that I'm looking for a reason to be disappointed, I'm just always looking for the strains that make me want to go right a review and here I am.... I only give credit where credit is due. And this is true medical grade cannabis for many many ailments and if you are sensitive to THC even when it comes in that 30% this stuff calms you down... no anxiety... And needless to say it does not take much to get heavily medicated so if you have stuff to do a couple hits will get you through your day, a full bowl WILL hit you like Mike Tyson and knock you out🔥🔥🔥🔥 JS....❤️💚💪🫶🫠😁😎🥱😅🫠🫠🫠🥳🙃🙂😊
c........s
November 9, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
So i got sourdough medically with 30% thc…. and i have to say.. even tho its one of the strongest buds ive smoked it didnt hit me THAT hard! I really like the high, its euphoric and headsidet. Made me happy and relaxed. With a lower dose that i smoked recently im sure you can do stuff and arent couchlocked! Even tho its high thc it doesnt put you down like a hindu kush or some master kush! very nice for pain releaf Give it a try its worth it :)
m........t
October 5, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Sourdough was a very relaxing experience.... but never made me sleepy. Nothing happening in the head. You are in the moment, relaxing and doing the least possible... but at the same time, you'll feel confused but fonctionnal. Smooth body buzz, but again nothing too strong. Very good to end your day