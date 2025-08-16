This train has helped me tremendously with ptsd, anxiety, panic disorder, severe pain, insomnia, social anxiety, glaucoma pressure, and depression issues, this strain just makes you feel like you met your new best friend, that's the mindset it gives you it puts you at complete ease in the mind and body both instantly upon exhale of the first hit.... I've been smoking for 22 years and I honestly think this is the best cannabis I have ever tried for medical purposes I got it from purSpirit cannabis in Fayetteville Arkansas from a company called rvr it came in at 24.6% I've seen it higher at like 30%, but it still smokes the same even at like 21% I've gotten it at that.... This is my third time getting it, and I have yet to be disappointed, not that I'm looking for a reason to be disappointed, I'm just always looking for the strains that make me want to go right a review and here I am.... I only give credit where credit is due. And this is true medical grade cannabis for many many ailments and if you are sensitive to THC even when it comes in that 30% this stuff calms you down... no anxiety... And needless to say it does not take much to get heavily medicated so if you have stuff to do a couple hits will get you through your day, a full bowl WILL hit you like Mike Tyson and knock you out🔥🔥🔥🔥 JS....❤️💚💪🫶🫠😁😎🥱😅🫠🫠🫠🥳🙃🙂😊