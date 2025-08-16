Sourdough Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sourdough Kush.
Sourdough Kush strain effects
Reported by 16 real people like you
Sourdough Kush strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........8
August 16, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Tingly
This train has helped me tremendously with ptsd, anxiety, panic disorder, severe pain, insomnia, social anxiety, glaucoma pressure, and depression issues, this strain just makes you feel like you met your new best friend, that's the mindset it gives you it puts you at complete ease in the mind and body both instantly upon exhale of the first hit.... I've been smoking for 22 years and I honestly think this is the best cannabis I have ever tried for medical purposes I got it from purSpirit cannabis in Fayetteville Arkansas from a company called rvr it came in at 24.6% I've seen it higher at like 30%, but it still smokes the same even at like 21% I've gotten it at that.... This is my third time getting it, and I have yet to be disappointed, not that I'm looking for a reason to be disappointed, I'm just always looking for the strains that make me want to go right a review and here I am.... I only give credit where credit is due. And this is true medical grade cannabis for many many ailments and if you are sensitive to THC even when it comes in that 30% this stuff calms you down... no anxiety... And needless to say it does not take much to get heavily medicated so if you have stuff to do a couple hits will get you through your day, a full bowl WILL hit you like Mike Tyson and knock you out🔥🔥🔥🔥 JS....❤️💚💪🫶🫠😁😎🥱😅🫠🫠🫠🥳🙃🙂😊
c........s
November 9, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
So i got sourdough medically with 30% thc…. and i have to say.. even tho its one of the strongest buds ive smoked it didnt hit me THAT hard! I really like the high, its euphoric and headsidet. Made me happy and relaxed. With a lower dose that i smoked recently im sure you can do stuff and arent couchlocked! Even tho its high thc it doesnt put you down like a hindu kush or some master kush! very nice for pain releaf Give it a try its worth it :)
m........t
October 5, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Sourdough was a very relaxing experience.... but never made me sleepy. Nothing happening in the head. You are in the moment, relaxing and doing the least possible... but at the same time, you'll feel confused but fonctionnal. Smooth body buzz, but again nothing too strong. Very good to end your day
S........m
March 3, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I smoke indica only and this stuff gave me just the perfect buzz that I’ve been looking for.
6........k
April 16, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Whoa… Tried this in my vape at first and it didn’t hit too well even at higher temps so I popped it in my bong the old fashioned way. Very physically sedating and helps alleviate soreness/nausea if that is a concern of yours. And a decent mood lift… Some indica strains make me depressed but this hits good :)
E........e
April 7, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
It hits behind the eyes. It’s a great strain with piney notes. It’s a clean tasting flower and not harsh on the throat. Definitely recommend to anyone who is under stress, in pain, or depressed. Great way to wind down after a stressful day.
t........d
October 29, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Euphoric. It’s an amazingly calm and peaceful. If you have too much stress or anxiety in your life. Try this strain out.
s........4
August 29, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Dry mouth
In pain 24/7 smoke this and instantaneously my pain disappeared. It's like a freaking miracle!!!! I would recommend this to anyone in pain.